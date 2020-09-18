One killed in crash on Shelbyville Rd.

A release from LMPD said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Burnsdale and Shelbyville Roads.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after a crash in Douglass Hills in eastern Jefferson County.

A release from LMPD said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Burnsdale and Shelbyville Roads. When officers got there, they found a car and an SUV had crashed.

One of the drivers, a man, died. A woman driving the other car went to the hospital.

Police are still working to figure out how the crash happened.

