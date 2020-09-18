Louisville Metro Council passes vote of no confidence in Mayor Fischer

The council voted 22-4 in favor of a no-confidence resolution which lays out steps for the mayor to take in order to gain the public’s trust.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a vote Thursday night, Louisville Metro Council expressed their lack of confidence in Mayor Greg Fischer’s leadership. The council voted 22-4 in favor of a no-confidence resolution which lays out steps for the mayor to take in order to gain the public’s trust.

Following the vote, Mayor Fischer released a video response with an apology. He said this year has brought several challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, increased violent crime and response to protesters.

“Tonight, Metro Council voiced its displeasure about how I have handled some of those challenges. With the benefit of hindsight, I see that given the choice of two difficult paths, I’ve sometimes taken the wrong one. I sometimes failed to recognize quickly enough where changes needed to be made,” the mayor said in part.

— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 18, 2020

