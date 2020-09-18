JCPS details investment plan

On Thursday, the Board of Education approved a resolution laying out the district's investment plan.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools said they will invest at least $54 million next year if voters approve a 70-cent property tax increase.

On Thursday, the Board of Education approved a resolution laying out those plans which would include at least $15 million for 21st century facilities. Another $15 million would go toward resources in high-need schools, $12 million would fund racial equity initiatives and $12 million would go toward additional student instructional time.

The property tax increase will be on the November ballot.

