'He was such a kind person': Kentucky man killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Day

60-year-old Gage Thurman was walking to visit his family on Christmas, but never made it.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The family of a beloved La Grange man killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Day is trying to come to terms with entering the new year without him. But, loved ones say they're feeling a sense of relief now that there's been an arrest in the case.

According to court documents, Oldham County Police (OCPD) arrested 58-year-old Gerald Rath of Crestwood just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Rath was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist with death or serious injury and tampering with physical evidence.

Officers says their dispatch received a call a little after 6 p.m. about a person who was struck by a car in the 6100 block of West Ky Highway 146.

Upon arrival, police say EMS found 60-year-old Gage Thurman dead and off the roadway with "visible head trauma."

The arrest citation states the vehicle, a gray Jeep Cherokee, was seen with "front passenger side damage" which matched the debris found at the scene.

Court documents reveal that when police asked Rath about the damage to the vehicle, he said he hit a deer. He told police "several times" that it was a deer. He also said he went back "several times" to locate the deer but he couldn't.

Rath is currently booked at the Oldham County Jail.



Thurman’s daughter, Katie Raisor misses her dad, but she, and her husband Dylan find comfort in his memories.

“Whether it was me, my father and him talking arrowheads or trains, or whatever else under the sun, it was all positive,” Dylan Raisor said. “I'd never had a negative moment with Gage.”

Thurman suffered from a rare brain disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, which caused him great suffering. Katie said walking brought him relief.

“He enjoyed walking because he was like, ‘I have control of this. I feel good. When I do it, it gets my mind working. It keeps me like remembering what's going on,’” Katie recalled.

In fact, she said he was walking to visit family on Christmas, but never made it.

“I just appreciate that they were quick and efficient,” Katie said of the OCPD. “Me and my mom and my grandmother, my grandfather, my siblings, like I'm just glad we have that closure.”

An entrepreneur, nature lover and music connoisseur, she said her dad did it all -- and she was right by his side.

Despite having a debilitating disease, Katie said her father's big dreams never stopped, even if they all centered around how to improve his family's life.

“He wanted everybody to be good and set up because he's like ‘if this disease will take me I gotta make sure all my people are good,’” she said.

Thurman's funeral will be on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home. The family is asking for any donations to be sent directly to the funeral home.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.