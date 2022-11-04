Woman indicted, wanted 5 months after 16-year-old killed in Oldham County crash

Police are looking for Theresa Devine, months after she was involved in a crash that killed a 16-year-old on U.S. 42.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five months after a teenager was killed in an Oldham County crash, a driver involved in that incident now faces a murder charge.

A grand jury indicted Theresa Devine for the Nov. 10 crash on U.S. 42 in La Grange.

A 19-year-old woman was driving with her 16-year-old sister when police said Devine crossed the center line hitting there car.

The crash killed Lily Fairfield and hurt her older sister, along with Devine’s passenger.

The family has since released a statement following the news of Devine's indictment.

“Although no indictment or list of charges will ever bring Lily back, we are grateful to the dedicated law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and forensic technicians who are working to bring our family justice," they said.

Oldham County Police are also looking for Devine.

If you know her whereabouts, you are asked to call their office at (502) 222-0100 or leave an anonymous tip on their online tip page.

