Oldham County officer suspended after crash, DUI charge

Jimmie Laytham, an officer with the Oldham County Police Department, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 26.

PROSPECT, Ky. — An Oldham County police officer has been arrested for driving under the influence.

On March 26, Oldham County Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on South Highway 1694 around 5:45 p.m., according to a release from the police department.

The driver of the vehicle, Jimmie Laytham, went through a field sobriety test as well as a breathalyzer test and officers determined that he was intoxicated. The department said he is an Oldham County officer currently assigned as a School Resource Officer.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The department said Laytham has been suspended until the investigation is complete.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.