Book your stay at Bloomington hotel's 'Stranger Things' suite

The fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is brought to life at Graduate Bloomington on East Kirkwood Avenue.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If you're a fan of the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things," there's now a way you can feel like you're part of the series.

Ahead of the fifth and final season and quickly-approaching Halloween, fans are visiting Graduate Bloomington hotels, where the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is brought to East Kirkwood Avenue.

Guests immediately walk into the Byers' living room, complete with '80s nostalgia, where they are greeted with the famous Christmas lights and the alphabet wall Joyce (Winona Ryder) used to communicate with Will (Noah Schnapp) in "the Upside Down," the same wallpaper, and the map for the Demogorgon.

"We really wanted to make locals and people from afar come to Graduate Bloomington to feel like you're in the series," said Lauren Davis, director of sales at Graduate Bloomington. "Lots of investigating to be able to figure out where to get identical pieces. A lot of guests that stay in this room actually say it feels like they're on set because the wallpaper you'll see is identical, the drawings and everything here, identical."

The hotel's design team covered every detail, including stacks of Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) favorite Eggo Waffles, a milk carton with Will's photo, and the burned telephone.

"I think it's the fact that you can quite literally hang out in this suite the whole time and never leave. You don't go to many hotels where you don't leave the room," Davis said. "It's cool how you can take pictures, listen to the cassette player, try on all the outfits, play the games in the other room and have fun and not have to leave."

The adjoining room is in the Wheeler family basement, complete with Eleven's fort, '80s retro games, and the life-size Demogorgon over the bed.

Netflix has not announced when the final season will air, but Davis said as long as there are more seasons, the suite will stay put.

Rates for the suite, which opened October 2021, start at $299 per night. The package includes a polaroid camera and film, bicycles to ride around Bloomington, tickets to the local WonderLab science museum, and an Eggo Extravaganza. Also, 11% of the reservation proceeds go back to the science museum.

The suite is among four pop culture-inspired suites at Graduate Hotels across the country:

Roosevelt Island — "Big"

Nashville — "9 to 5"

Chicago — "Home Alone"

Click here to book your stay at the "Stranger Things" suite.