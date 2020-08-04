FRANKFORT, Ky. — A month in to Kentucky's fight against the coronavirus, more than 21-thousand people have been tested for the virus.Now Kentucky is officially another inch closer to getting thousands more tested for COVID-19.

"We are going to ramp up to a maximum capacity of 2,000 tests a day, distributed regionally across the state. Partnering with those 32 hospitals," said Steven Slack M.D., the Department for Public Health Commissioner.

32 hospitals spread out across the state outside of the metro areas in Louisville, Lexington and Northern Kentucky. They are working to get much needed testing capacity in a reasonable turnaround time. Slack said the materials had just been received as of yesterday afternoon and the first 12 specimen arrived before 6:30 am this morning.

As testing has increased, some are calling in to the rant line saying the numbers don't represent reality. Others feel this latest push is still not enough

"I don't think the numbers are right for the coronavirus because I don't think Louisville is testing enough people to get an accurate count," a caller named Nany said.

"I think if you're sick and have the symptoms you should be able to get the test," another caller Jeff said.

Slack also says he wishes that was the reality, but it's all subject to the availability of swabs and testing materials, which has continued to be a roadblock.

"Again the goal would be to get to the day when we have all the testing resources we need to test everybody who needs testing, and to be able to do it more liberally, right now we're not there," Slack said.

So with the limited resources, the first level of priority is if you a healthcare worker or first responder, above 60 years old, or currently living in a setting like an assisted living home or a prison. Then if there's excess capacity, they will move on to test those who have chronic medical problems.

But in every case, you must have symptoms of fever greater than 100.4, and a dry cough, and/or difficulty breathing or diarrhea before getting a test.

"We have the systems in place, testing has started and we have enough supplies on hand to begin to gradually ramp up over the first two weeks," Slack said.

The governor says for now drive through testing in the state is on pause, but is a possible announcement still to come.

