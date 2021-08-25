New Lotus House under construction at Family Ark

The Lotus House serves as transitional housing for recovering mothers and their children.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Sitting on 83 acres, Family Ark in Jeffersonville, Indiana is a place of refuge for families. For some, it's a place for rehabilitation and education, for others it is home. Brittany Higdon is one of those people. She and her 8-month-old son moved into Family Ark in May, specifically the Lotus House.

"I am working on myself and bettering myself to be a better mom while being sober," she said.

The Lotus House serves as transitional housing for recovering mothers and their children. Patients can stay at Lotus House, at Family Ark’s campus in Jeffersonville, for about six months. While she stays, Higdon is able to work on herself while also working on being a mother. A key component of the Lotus House.

"It allows, especially with young children, the child to remain with the mother and have the attachment piece that is really critical," said Kristi Glotzbach, the Vice-President of Treatment Services at Family Ark.

Recently, Family Ark received $175,000 from Kosair Charities, providing them with the additional funds needed to add another Lotus House to their campus. Construction is now underway at a second building that will be dedicated to the same purpose.

Renovations are expected to be finished by January of 2022.

