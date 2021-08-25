'All of this is avoidable' | Kentucky reports highest positivity rate since pandemic started

Gov. Beshear said the state saw the third highest daily COVID case count with 4,849 new cases and the state's positivity rate stands at 13.16%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced the third highest daily COVID cases since the pandemic started and the highest positivity rate seen in Kentucky.

In a Twitter video, the governor reported 4,849 new cases and the state's positivity rate stands at 13.16%. Of those new cases, 1,518 are children. The state also saw 65 deaths related to the virus.

Beshear also noted that there are "more people in the hospital than ever before fighting COVID" and all 120 counties in the commonwealth are in the red zone for transmission rate.

"Our hospitals are overrun, we are seeing and will see significant death moving forward but we can do something about it," Beshear said. "Do what it takes, all of this is avoidable. Let's come together and get it done."

Beshear's report comes on the heels of Louisville area hospital saying they are "very full."

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said the county's positivity rate is reaching its peak, hitting 13.11%.

At this time, more than 2.4 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

