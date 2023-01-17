LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on National Turnpike at Fairdale Road, according to an LMPD press release.
Officers on scene said they couldn't find a victim.
Shortly after the initial call of a shooting, a man was brought into Norton Hospital downtown by private means.
Officials say the man was alert and conscious and is expected to survive; he was transported to UofL Hospital.
LMPD officers are currently handling the investigation; there are no known suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.
