Nelson County considers disapproval of life-saving Narcan vending machines amid criticism

In his first-ever television interview, the newly-elected judge told WHAS11 News why he is against the machines in his county.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Vine Grove installed Kentucky's first Narcan Vending machine in September 2022, offering free life-saving medication to the community.

"It's been going good," Mayor Pam Ogden told WHAS11 News Monday.

Ogden explained the new machine has reduced the strain of overdose calls on their volunteer fire department. As overdose deaths climb year after year, she said the issue is personal and this solution is simple.

"If I had a chance to put a Narcan machine in and we didn't do it and someone we knew died because of it, I don't think any of us could live with ourselves," Ogden said.

Vine Grove is located in Hardin County, just west of Nelson County, where the Judge Executive is looking to ban the machines.

Nelson County Judge Executive Tim Hutchins wrote in his post, "these machines are not a good fit for Nelson County. "

I have started the process of a fiscal court resolution opposing Narcan vending machines in Nelson County. I feel that... Posted by Tim Hutchins for Nelson County Judge-Executive on Saturday, February 18, 2023

In his first-ever television interview, the newly-elected Judge told WHAS11 News why he is against the machines in his county.

"You're basically promoting and enabling the people that's got the problem with the drugs instead of maybe trying to help them get off the drugs," he told WHAS11 News.

That's a belief Laura Thurman finds inaccurate and harmful.

"My daughter Morgan passed away February 3, 2022, she did not have a substance abuse disorder," Thurman told WHAS11 News.

Thurman says his daughter Morgan experimented with cocaine that turned out to be fentanyl. It's an overdose that Narcan could've prevented it.

Thurman posited a question, "What if the house she was in had Narcan?"

"I would want her Narcanned every time," Thurman said. "I would Narcan her every day if I had to, to get her back."

She and her husband started Morgan's Mission and have worked with attorney general Daniel Cameron to bring awareness to the issue. When she saw Judge Hutchins' Facebook post on his proposal she was, "Floored, I feel like he is going five years backward."

After dozens of comments urging him to reconsider, Judge Hutchins is now planning a public hearing on this and other drug-related issues in his county.

WHAS11 News reporter Tom Lally asked Hutchins if he would refrain from advancing his resolution until after the public hearing.

Hutchins said, "This resolution has been on the books like I've got about 5 or 6 more." You can see those additional resolutions here.

After being asked the question a second time, Hutchins said more definitively, "No, definitely not, I don't have any intention of doing that before the public hearing. We could have two or three public hearings, I'm not in no big hurry on it, no."

Judge Hutchins said the hearing will take place within the next four weeks. We will update this story with a date once it becomes available.