UofL students learn about opioid crisis as demand for naloxone grows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First year University of Louisville medical students are learning how widespread the opioid crisis is in our area.

On Tuesday, about 165 future physicians received lessons on how to properly use naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan.

The medicine can be used to help bring people back to life from a drug overdose.

UofL also sent each student home with a naloxone kit so that they can actively help save lives in the community.

"I plan to keep probably one in my purse or my bag that goes with me wherever I go, and the other one, in my car. When you have more people who can do it, who have access to it, that definitely helps reduce overdose deaths," student Iona Palmer said.

Addiction specialists at the presentation said the kits cost at least a $100, but the kits given to the UofL medical students were donated.

Naxolone is also in high demand.

The American Medical Association kept track of how many naloxone prescriptions were filled in pharmacies from 2016 to 2021.

Kentucky saw a 1,380% increase in the 5-year period and there was more than a 60% increase from 2020 to 2021.

In Indiana, Hoosiers saw more than 1,900% increase for the same period of time. Between 2020 and 2021, there was a 30% increase.

The prescriptions were going to those physicians deemed “at-risk” for an overdose, according to the American Medical Association.

