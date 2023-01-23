Stevie Nicks is coming to Louisville this summer; What you need to know

The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is coming to Louisville in June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is coming to Louisville this summer.

After her successful shows in 2022, the singer-songwriter has extended her touring run into 2023 with 14 additional performances across the United States, according to a press release.

The artist's extended tour will begin on March 15 in Seattle, Wash. and wrap up on June 27 at 7 p.m. in downtown Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

Prices range anywhere from $63.50 to $285.50.

Once they are available, tickets can be purchased at the KFC Yum! Center box office or online through Ticketmaster.

The box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.