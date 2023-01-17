Baxter Avenue Theatre closed until further notice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most popular movie theaters located in the heart of the Highlands is closed until further notice.
Baxter Avenue Theatres' website says the theater closed due to a water main issue.
It is unknown how long it will be until the theater reopens.
According to the website, anyone who has pre-purchased tickets online are asked to contact the theater through email to receive a refund.
The movie theater was currently showing several popular films including Avatar: Way of Water, M3GAN, Plane and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
We will update here as we learn more information.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.