FRANKFORT, Ky. — After the Kentucky Labor Cabinet subpoenaed ten school districts, Governor Bevin's administration now has the names of the teachers involved in this year's sickouts.

Attorney General Andy Beshear tried to prevent the districts from being forced to turn over the names. Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis says the Department of Education is not part of that lawsuit.

Lewis said, "It has always been my preference that the Labor Cabinet obtain any records needed for investigation directly from local school districts. Nevertheless, KDE's legal counsel advised me that the subpoena was lawful, and as such, we have complied."