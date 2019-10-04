LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Labor Cabinet issued a subpoena asking Jefferson County Public Schools for the names of teachers who called in sick during this year's legislative session.

JCPS confirmed the subpoena was sent to Superintendent Marty Pollio Wednesday, April 10. The cabinet asked for names of any employees who called in sick, copies of affidavits or doctor notes confirming the reason they called in sick, records discussing the decision to cancel school due to sick-outs and policies and procedures of JCPS sick-leave.

The request almost mirrors Department of Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis' request for information on teachers who had called in sick during the session. JCPS did send names to Lewis, however Lewis said he requested information to have a conversation around the policies that verify teacher absences — not punish teachers.

After Lewis' request, the KEA released a statement saying they want to believe that Lewis' goal was not to punish teachers who called in sick, but said the request could "compile a enemies list of educators" for the Bevin administration. The Kentucky Democratic Party said the request from the Labor Cabinet could have a similar goal.

“Gov. Matt Bevin has steeped to a new low in directing the Labor Cabinet to intimidate and silence teachers exercising their First Amendment rights this legislative session," the party said in a statement. "First, he tried to bar them from entering the Capitol; when that proved unsuccessful, he shifted to using state government resources to bully them.”

Teacher sick-outs resulted in JCPS canceling school six times in two weeks this year, causing officials to push back the school calendar.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.

