Suspicious package found in Downtown Louisville; Bomb Squad deployed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mysterious package was found near 5th St. and Jefferson St. Friday morning, according to Metro Safe.

LMPD located a device which appeared to be a pipe with wires protruding from it.

Officials have closed off multiple downtown blocks while investigations occur.

Investigators are examining the object and searching the area for any other potential threats, according to a Louisville government press release.

The public is advised to avoid the area. Those in the affected area in Downtown Louisville are asked to continue to shelter in place.

This is a developing story, we will update you with more information.

