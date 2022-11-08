JPD: Father, son charged for running drug trafficking ring in Jeffersontown

Jeffersontown Police said they found about 20 pounds of marijuana, guns, drug ledgers, scales and money inside their home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father and son are facing charges for supposedly running a multi-million dollar drug ring in Jeffersontown.

According to the arrest citation, Jeffersontown Police Department officers arrested 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and his son, 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham, after a search of their home on Pine Lake Drive.

In the court documents, investigators accused the Lanhams of trafficking "hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana" into Louisville.

Police said they found about 20 pounds of marijuana, guns, drug ledgers, scales and money inside the home which was also reportedly bought through selling marijuana.

Detectives also seized "hundred of thousands of dollars" from them as well, according to the citation.

