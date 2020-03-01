LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Robert Alexander Center for Recovery is almost halfway through construction.

It sits on top of the hill on Hope Street, off of Bardstown Road in Mt. Washington, the framework visible from the road.

“Seeing it come to life is just something else. You can't really describe it,” said James Sweasy, one of the men behind the co-ed treatment center.

The 25,000 square foot facility will help 50 men and women across Kentucky when it opens in September. It will have 22 detox beds and 28 residential beds.

“Detox clients on that side of the building, residential over here, women towards the front and men towards the back,” he explained.

Sweasy was born and raised in Bullitt County.

“After many years of running out here in Bullitt County and Louisville and being part of the problem, now we drive down the road and we see our own building sitting on the hill where we get to be a part of the solution. It's a wonderful thing," Sweasy said.

This month he will celebrate seven years of sobriety.

“I haven't used since January 11th of 2013, and here we are,” Sweasy said.

It’s the new life he’s excited to offer others in this new year.

“We're trying to stop one funeral at a time. One unnecessary, untimely funeral, that another family in this community or in the state of Kentucky is not going to have to plan.”

The doors to the facility may not open until September, but there's help you can get now.

Sweasy says the facility partners with ReachLink.

The behavioral health platform helps connect people to different treatment programs in Kentucky.

It also provides licensed therapists and coaches for people to reach out to through teletherapy after their stay at a recovery center.

Medicaid insurance holders are eligible to enroll with ReachLink.

