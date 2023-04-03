Man arrested, accused in Seymour deadly hit-and-run killing father, injuring daughter

Police said they now have a suspect in custody after he allegedly hit a man and his daughter crossing the street in Seymour on March 24.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seymour Police said they made an arrest in a deadly hit and run that left a man dead and his daughter injured.

According to police, officers found an unconscious man, later identified as 73-year-old Charles Layman, lying in the road with no signs of life.

Police said shortly after responding to that location, dispatch received another 911 call from a woman saying she and her father were hit by a vehicle.

Police connected the incidents, confirming 33-year-old Tiffany Brewer and her father Thomas were hit by a car as they were crossing the street.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run had left the scene.

Brewer and Thomas were transported to the hospital where Thomas was pronounced dead.

Police said Brewer suffered injuries to her face, hand and leg.

More than a week after the incident, Seymour Police said they received information on a possible driver involved in the incident and where the vehicle was possible parked.

Police said they interviewed a suspect, identified as 28-year-old Tre Xavier Vieres of Columbus, along with his attorney on Monday.

Following the interview, Vires was arrested in connection with the incident.

Arrest records show police got a search warrant for a home on Emma Drive in Seymour to search for the vehicle connected to the hit-and-run. Police located a Honda Civic registered to Vires in the home’s garage with front-end damage.

Vires is facing leaving the scene of a personal injury crash resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in catastrophic injury – both are level four felonies.

Vires is currently housed in the Jackson County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

