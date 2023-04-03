19-year-old arrested, charged in connection to deadly January hit-and-run in downtown Louisville

Police say they have arrested Angelo Collier for the January incident that killed 34-year-old Vinnie Jacoway on 3rd and West Jefferson.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly three months after a Louisville man was killed in a hit-and-run, Metro Police said they have made an arrest.

Angelo Collier, 19, is facing multiple charges including manslaughter and fleeing and evading.

Collier is accused driving a stolen vehicle and hitting 34-year-old Vinnie Jacoway as he crossed the street at the intersection of South Third and West Jefferson in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. Jacoway was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at UofL Hospital.

Collier fled the scene and Metro Police put out a search for the stolen Dodge Challenger seen going through a nearby apartment complex.

Police said with tips from the community and video published of the vehicle, they were able to name a suspect and get a warrant for Collier’s arrest.

According to a department spokesperson, LMPD’s Fugitive Unit located and arrested Collier after he led them on a pursuit Monday.

Collier's other charges include two counts of assault related to the pursuit.

He’s being held at Metro Corrections awaiting arraignment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.