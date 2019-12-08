LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Several mothers who lost sons to gun violence in Louisville got together this weekend to give kids free school supplies as they head off to class later this week.



The mothers said they want to show children, especially the young boys in the community, that while they may not have support at home their community supports them.

They also said they wanted to take the time to honor their children, by helping these children be successful.

"I just want to give back to the community and just make my son proud. I know he's shining down on me today; the sun is shining so he's most definitely shining down today. I know he is." Nicole Cowherd, Richard Harper’s mother, said.



Kids who attended the event were able to pick-up school supplies and have fun as they get ready to go back to school this week.

