LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A ribbon cutting was held Sunday for a new school, a first of its kind in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The Holy Trinity Parish School in Clifton will specifically serve students with language-based learning differences.

The school currently has 13 students from 11 different parishes enrolled and ready to start the school year.

“The teacher and staff have been working really hard to prepare their classroom spaces for Wednesday. This school is a place where they will grow academically, emotionally [and] socially,” Paula Watkins said.

This founding of this school is part of Holy Trinity Parish’s initiative – “For every child to broaden our reach and serve more children.”

The first day of classes for Holy Trinity Parish School is Aug. 14.

