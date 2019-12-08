LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – School for students in Jefferson County is just a few days away and a local organization has been traveling to various Kroger locations and community events to promote wellness.

The Let’s Get Fit Foundation gave out school supplies and backpacks to children at Kroger’s West Broadway location.

Even though they ran out of backpacks early in the day on Sunday, the foundation’s president, Anthony Holt, says they plan on sending some supplies to kids.

Holt ended up going into the store and buying more supplies so kids could have something for their first day of school.

“[As] soon as we started, they were gone. The shoes, the backpacks, the supplies – so we actually went in three different times to get more and so we took a list of names and numbers. We’re going to get them backpacks because we want everybody to get some,” Holt said.

The group also had its mobile gym in tow where kids learned about working out along with having some fun trying out the different types of equipment.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.