Middletown Library to hold grand opening Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after it closed in the old East Government Center, the Middletown Library is set to officially open on Monday.

Officials with the Louisville Free Public Library will host a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. at its new site at 12556 Shelbyville Road.

The new 5,200 square-foot library will house more than 25,000 books and materials, providing access to computers and free Wi-Fi.

The branch will also include spaces for reading and studying, a meeting room, a children’s area and a separate teen space.

The former Middletown branch closed in 2019 due to budget cuts.

