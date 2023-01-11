Metro Public Works taking steps to stop illegal dumping; how you can help

Officials say if anyone is caught on camera illegally dumping items, they will face fines and their vehicle will be impounded.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Illegal dumping is becoming an even bigger issue as people are unloading large items in alleys, side streets and even on interstates.

Metro Public Works is trying to take care of the problem using their hidden cameras, but they say they need the public's help.

The city defines illegal dumping as disposing trash from one area to another location without legal permission. This is most commonly seen with larger items like furniture, appliances or tires. These items are often dumped in areas like alleys or vacant lots.

Metro Public Works says a few items they've found illegally dumped have been mattresses, dressers and couches -- all found in alleys in the California and Portland neighborhoods.

"So, the owner of the vehicle would receive a citation. They would receive fines and fees that go along with the cleanup, and that goes right along with the impound of the vehicle. Once that has happened, there are fees at the tow lot if they want to retrieve their vehicle after 72 hours," Karen Maynard, public education supervisor, said.

Metro Public Works says illegal dumping can easily be prevented.

According to their website, they have scheduled times for their "Large Item Pickup" service. People can quickly get rid of up to four large items, once per week, by following these three simple steps.

The first is checking to see if your items are still usable or accepted in the collection system. If your items are not usable, make sure they are accepted for large item pickup.

If they are accepted for large item pickup, the next step is making an appointment. Two days before your appointment, you'll receive a confirmation email showing the date and approved items.

Once you receive that email, you will set out your approved items the day before your appointment date. Your items should be placed in the same location as garbage collection.

For more information about illegal dumping or how to properly dispose of large items, please click here.

