J. Graham Brown School student arrested after bringing knife on school property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to JCPS, an adult education student at J. Graham Brown School was arrested after being on school property with a knife.

Principal Angela Parsons sent a letter to parents saying that the school received information that an adult student might bring a weapon to the building they share with Ahrens and Pathfinder.

Parsons says as a precaution the security level was raised in the entire building and JCPS Police was called.

"When the adult student arrived at the security desk, JCPS Police discovered he had a knife and the person was arrested," Parsons said. "At no time did the person get beyond the entryway to the Ahrens building."

Parsons said classes continued as security dealt with this incident.

The student has been charged with assault, disorderly contact and possession of a weapon on school property.

