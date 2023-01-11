Man found on JCPS school roof arrested, charged with trespassing

According to a district spokesperson, the man ran away from police and was later arrested in an alley.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly getting on top of a Jefferson County Public School building.

According to a district spokesperson, staff at the Academy at Shawnee reported seeing a man on top of the school's roof and said he may have had a gun.

When authorities arrived, the man allegedly fled, but was later arrested in an alley, the spokesperson said. No gun was found on him.

It's unclear at this time how the man got onto the school building's roof.

The man, who has not been identified yet, has been charged with criminal trespassing and was taken to a nearby hospital with chest pains.

JCPS said a mental inquest warrant may be sought.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more information.

