LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are hoping to pack their training facility with nearly 100 recruits within the first half of 2020.

Men and women will spend 26 weeks in the Metro Academy class learning what it takes to wear the badge.

It was just a month ago Chief Steve Conrad announced a reorganization of units after saying he expects about 100 fewer officers on the streets by July.

LMPD can take about 48 recruits per class with the first starting in February.

Major Paul Humphrey expects hundreds of applications to come in but is only looking to accept the best fit to serve this community.

“If you're not constantly improving, you're falling behind. And we take pride in what we do here in training, and we want to make sure we're putting officers out there with the skills and the tools and the education that's going to make them great police officers who can serve the public and keep them safe,” he said.

Recruits will learn everything from defensive tactics to the responsibility that comes with the uniform.

To apply for a job with Louisville Metro Police:

You must be at least 21-years-old

A U.S. citizen

Have your high school diploma or equivalent

No felonies on your record

