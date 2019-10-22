LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police, facing few budget cuts and few officers on the streets, will announce a reorganization of parts of the department.

Chief Steve Conrad is expected to make that announcement at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Conrad recently fired off a warning during a Metro Council meeting in September.

“I was expecting the leadership of this Council to do what they needed to do to generate the revenues, so we didn’t have to deal with a $25 million-dollar gap in our budget – and that leadership didn’t happen,” he said. “We did not get that money and we are all now living with the consequences.”

Metro Police is facing many pressures, not only the city budget cuts, but veteran officers are choosing to retire in large numbers.

The chief also told Metro Council that by the end of 2020, there will be 72 fewer officers on the streets.

Reorganizations in the past has seen the department getting rid of merging different units and moving officers around to other positions.

Councilman Bill Hollander spoke with WHAS11 News Tuesday night. He didn’t have specific details but reminded us that the chief said in a recent meeting that he had to make changes due to the cuts.

During that September meeting, Hollander specifically asked Chief Conrad about a reorganization and changes he planned. The chief said it would be coming by Dec. 1 and feared that the removal of the June recruiting class would have a big impact.

