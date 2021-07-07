Metro Council seeks public input on allocation of American Rescue Plan COVID-19 Recovery funds

Louisville Metro is receiving $388M from ARP and the council's Budget Committee is hosting three public forums to discuss potential appropriation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the Louisville Metro Council's Budget Committee released a schedule for an initial committee meeting and public hearings on Louisville’s use of American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery (ARP) Funds.

Louisville Metro is receiving $388 million and more than $340 Million has yet to be appropriated.

The committee is seeking thoughts from experts and the public on the use of the funds.

“Louisville and other cities and counties across the country can make meaningful and long-lasting change with ARP funds," Budget Chair Bill Hollander said. "We want to understand the permissible uses, hear from the public about community needs and make wise funding decisions."

The initial meeting of the budget committee on eligible uses of funds and preliminary discussion on priority areas is set for July 13.

The committee will then have three public hearings to take comments about use of ARP funds:

July 17 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ShelbyHurst Campus, Founders Union Building - Meeting Room 201 9001 Shelbyville Road

July 19 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library 9725 Dixie Highway

July 26 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. West Broadway Church of Christ 3921 West Broadway

Those interested to make speak, for a maximum of five minutes, may sign up before the start of each meeting.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.