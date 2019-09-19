LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Landmarks Commission has voted to stop plans to demolish the Holy Name Catholic Church campus in south Louisville. Instead, board members voted to designate the four buildings on south Third Street as historic landmarks.

It is a win for more than 400 people who do not want them demolished.

However, the buildings are deteriorating and the owner, Catholic Charities, said they cannot afford to repair them.

Catholic Charities could file an appeal to today's decision and the next step would be going to Metro Council.

