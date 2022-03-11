Louisville neighborhood expresses concern over noise, pollution of planned concrete plant

In a rebuttal, a lawyer representing the concrete plant attempted to calm those from Lake Forest and showed several concrete plants that are near residential areas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People within the Lake Forest neighborhood went to the Planning Commission Thursday to protest a planned concrete plant expected to be built in the area.

They expressed concern over noise, increased traffic, congestion, dust and safety risks to everyone living in the subdivision.

They argued that the re-zoning shouldn't have happened because they were not given proper documentation.

"The plan approval violates the lands plan certain rezoning justification and all the promises and agreements that were made in writing during the original rezoning request," one community member said.

The meeting lasted over 3.5 hours with people expressing major concerns while asking the committee to deny the new zoning request and rescind the original zoning.

In a rebuttal, a lawyer representing the concrete plant attempted to calm those from Lake Forest and showed several concrete plants that are near residential areas.

"This shows the advanced, ready-to-mix in the background. You can even see a swimming pool back there," the lawyer said. "Look at all these pictures, look how close that is. Look how close their piles of sand and rock are, and you don't see the roofs covered in dust."

At the end of the meeting they worked to find a compromise by amending several binding elements to further restrict the way the concrete plant will work.

The Air Pollution Control District still has to sign off on the project.

