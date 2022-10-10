WHAS11, Kentucky Performing Arts to host Louisville Metro Mayoral Debate

The debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. and you can watch on our station, website or our WHAS11+ app.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 12 years, Louisville will elect a new mayor.

Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf will face off to replace Greg Fischer who has reached the end of his term limit.

As voters prepare to head to the polls, WHAS11 is proud to partner with Kentucky Performing Arts for a live debate for the candidates to share their plans for the city.

The candidates will be questioned by a team of WHAS11 journalists on issues including public safety and revitalizing downtown.

The debate is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

You can watch live on WHAS11, on WHAS11.com, or on the WHAS11+ app.

The debate is closed to the public.

