Dieruf says accusations in Greenberg's TV ad is 'disingenuous and divisive'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s Democratic candidate has released his first television attack ad focused on abortion rights.

Craig Greenberg took aim at Republican candidate and current Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf public stance, or lack thereof, on abortion law and whether Louisville Metro Police would enforce it.

Dieruf maintained this is a national and state issue.

Abortion is one of the most debated topics on voters’ minds as they prepare to cast their ballots.

And the Greenberg campaign’s first attack ad claims Dieruf has made his intentions clear.

“And Dieruf won’t say if he’ll stop Louisville Police from arresting women seeking abortions,” the ad said.

The TV spot also accuses the Jeffersontown mayor of being backed by extremist groups wanting to outlaw the procedure completely.

“As the mayor of Louisville, there is a key responsibility on this issue,” Greenberg's ad states. “We will not be seeking to arrest women or doctors.”

Dieruf called the accusations disingenuous and divisive Tuesday.

“He doesn’t realize the purview of the mayor, the mayor has nothing to do with national,” he said. “I don’t want ever to have a person need to have an abortion, but I believe Frankfort will probably come up with some exceptions of rape, incest, life of the mother and life of the child.”

When asked how he’d approach policing those seeking out the procedure, he said the law is what the people voted in.

“And whatever laws are out there we have to enforce them until Frankfort or the federal government changes them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Greenberg has been vocal on encouraging folks to vote “no” on Amendment 2, which if passed, would effectively eliminate a constitutional right to an abortion within the state.

Dieruf said he wants to keep the mayor’s race and that decision separate.

