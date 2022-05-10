'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction

Jason Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door, but they didn't tell him the construction would surround his home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice.

Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.

“So I can’t get out of here. I just want them to hurry up and do something about my street,” he said.

Jones added that he hasn’t been able to drive down the street since spring 2022.

“It’s frustrating. Very frustrating,” he said.

The only way Jones can leave is by walking through a grass patch near the highway or stepping over gravel when construction workers are done for the day.

“And it’s being a very inconvenience to me,” he said.

It also makes it impossible for Jones to have visitors and for the mailman to reach his mailbox.

“But the most important thing is, if the house catches on fire, the fire department can’t get here or EMS can’t get in, ” he said.

Jones said he just wants his life and neighborhood to go back to normal.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to be before they get this building finished," he said. "All I want them to do is complete my street and make it go all the way back to the end. That’s all I want them to do.”

WHAS 11 reached out to Louisville Forward’s Planning Commission. Officials said they are looking into Jones’ situation and will get back to us.

