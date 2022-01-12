David James stepping down as Metro Council president

Metro Council President David James has served as president since 2018 and is currently on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg's transition team.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council President David James is stepping down from his leadership post.

During the majority caucus meeting Thursday afternoon, James announced he wouldn't run for another term.

He said it's time for someone else to step into the role.

He has served as president since 2018 and is currently on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg's transition team.

Markus Winkler, the current majority caucus chair, was nominated as the next president.

Members will vote on the next president in late December.

