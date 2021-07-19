Manual boys lacrosse raises more than $3,000 in honor of teammate with leukemia

Tate Miller was named 2021 Boy of the Year by the LLS because of his mental and physical strength while battling Philadelphia Chromosome Leukemia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Manual's boys lacrosse team announced it raised more than $3,000 in honor of a teammate diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

Sophomore Tate Miller was diagnosed with Philadelphia Chromosome Leukemia a year ago. Through their "Fund the Number" campaign, his teammates were able to raise $3,145 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Adam Lapinski said the team asked people to make $29 donations to the LLS in honor of Miller's jersey number.

"And people stepped up big time! We are very thankful and proud of our Manual community," Lapinski said.

Miller was named 2021 Boy of the Year by the LLS because of his mental and physical strength while battling this disease

"Tate is a warrior. Our team supports him 100% and we are looking forward to seeing him back on the field in 2022," said teammate Max Moore.

Manual's boys lacrosse team previously raised more than $500 for the NICU at Norton Children's Hospital in 2020.

"I’m and proud of these boys," coach Nathan Moore said. "They have all banded together as brothers around Tate and they are having a very positive impact on our community."

