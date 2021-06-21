Louisville basketball to play charity softball game raising funds for pediatric cancer research

Fans are asked to donate to Jaxen's Journey, a charity created in honor of UofL strength and conditioning coach Andy Kettler's son, Jaxen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men's basketball team is participating in a charity softball game raising money for pediatric cancer research.

The players and coaches on the 2021-22 team will compete in "Louisville Basketball: The Show" Monday, July 19 at 6 p.m. in Jim Patterson Stadium.

No admission fee will be set as fans are asked to donate to Jaxen's Journey, a charity created in honor of UofL strength and conditioning coach Andy Kettler's son, Jaxen, who died after a battle with brain cancer at the age of two in 2016.

Jaxen's Journey, started by Kettler and his wife Kimbraly, raises funds for pediatric cancer research, and brings awareness towards pediatric pineoblastoma, the rare and aggressive cancer their son faced. Fans can either donate at the stadium entrances, or through the organization's website.

The event will also include a postgame autograph session, a trading card set, contests and other promotions. Concession and merchandise sales will be open.

