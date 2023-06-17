Woman, man killed in fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Newburg, police say

A man operating a motorcycle was reportedly driving at "a high rate of speed" and disregarded a red light, according to LMPD officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman are dead after a fatal collision in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood on Friday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Preston Highway at East Indian Trail, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe a motorcycle with a passenger was traveling northbound on Preston Highway at a "high rate of speed", ran a red light, and struck an SUV that was making a left onto East Indian Trail.

The man operating the motorcycle and the woman in the passenger seat were pronounced dead on the scene.

Both the man and the woman killed in the collision were wearing helmets. There were no other injuries reported.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the deadly collision.

