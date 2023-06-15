One dead after fatal collision in Oldham County, police say

Officers said they determined a blue 2021 Mazda MX3 was traveling west on Highway US 42 when it left the roadway and overturned, hitting a utility pole.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A Louisville man is dead after a fatal collision in Oldham County on Wednesday night.

Oldham County Police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the 12000 block of West Highway US 42 around 8:00 p.m.

Officers said they determined that a blue 2021 Mazda MX3 was traveling west on Highway US 42 when it left the roadway and overturned, hitting a utility pole.

The driver of the Mazda, 25-year-old Patrick McKinney, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses reported to police that the Mazda was speeding, crossed the center line, over corrected, and lost control -- causing the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Anyone with information on this incident, or any crime occurring in Oldham County, can contact police at (502) 222-1300 or online at OCPD Report a Tip or Crime. When contacting OCPD, you can remain anonymous or choose to leave contact information for follow up opportunities.

