Louisville man pleads guilty to manslaughter, other charges in deadly 2021 wrong-way crash

Jose Mencho-Orozco pleaded guilty in a Jefferson County courtroom 18 months after that crash near the Arthur Street exit killed an Elizabethtown woman.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and causing a deadly crash in October 2021.

Jose Mencho-Orozco pleaded guilty on Monday to charges including manslaughter and driving under the influence.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said the teen was driving the wrong-way on I-65 near the Arthur Street exit when he crashed into another car head on.

Dua Lufti, 22 of Elizabethtown, died from blunt force trauma and the crash left two others inside the car hurt.

Mencho-Orozco’s blood alcohol level at the time was more than three times the legal limit.

Prosecutors recommend he spend 32 years in jail.

A sentencing hearing is set for June 15.

