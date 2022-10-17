LMPD officer who pleaded guilty to 'revenge porn' charge resigns

Officer Harry Seeders’ resignation comes days after he pleaded guilty to the distribution of sexually explicit images without consent.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police officer under investigation has now turned in his resignation.

Officer Harry Seeders’ resignation comes days after he pleaded guilty to the distribution of sexually explicit images without consent.

According to court documents, officers arrested Harry Seeders after a woman came forward, saying Seeders shared the photos in a group chat with 19 people.

Louisville Metro Police were already in the process of beginning termination proceedings against him.

Seeders was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment and forfeit his law enforcement certification as conditions of his release.

He is expected to return to court Dec. 13.

