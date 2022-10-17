Jeffersonville police investigate deadly shooting

Police said the victim was shot in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Jeffersonville police are searching for answers after a person was fatally shot.

Police said their officers responded to the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Officers had located a victim who they say was “fatally injured” inside an apartment complex.

No other information including the victim’s identity was immediately available.

Shortly after the incident, police said the scene was made “safe and secured” by officers including the surrounding area.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.