Man pleads guilty to 2018 Worthington neighborhood murder

Mollie Michaela White was 23 years old when she was shot to death in an east-end home more five years ago.
Credit: spaxiax - stock.adobe.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five years after she was murdered, a man pleads guilty to killing a 23-year-old woman in an east Louisville home.

Mollie Michaela White was shot to death in a home on Symington Circle in Worthington. A man was also injured in that shooting but survived his injuries.

William Bald was charged with murder, assault, and robbery in connection to the shooting, according to court documents.

He was 19 years old at the time. He is now 24.

Bald is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9.

