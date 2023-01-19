'Someone's going to get hurt': East Louisville residents fearful after recent break-ins

Glenview Springs residents are taking matters into their own hands after several disturbances and calls to the police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several disturbances and calls to the police, Glenview Springs residents feel like they have to take matters into their own hands.

"You can't wait [for] things escalate to the point of violence," Paul Knopt, local homeowner, said.

Knopt has lived in Glenview for the past two years, but he says this is the first time he's felt unsafe.

"Of course you have crime periodically and stuff, but I think it's no question that it's becoming more frequent, " he said. "It's becoming more frequent in places it used to not be."

The day after Christmas Day, a ring camera captured a man walking through Knopt's yard. In the video, the man is seen trying to open the front door.

A week later, that same man was spotted pulling on car doors and scouting more yards. Since then, Knopt says there's been several break-ins leading to broken windows and stolen items.

"Someone's going to get hurt," he said. "I hope that doesn't happen but the reality is if these continue, someone will be home when they break in."

According to the LMPD Crime Map, more than 30 burglaries were reported in the Glenview neighborhood since Dec 20.

Knopt says each time police are called they respond quickly, but no arrests are made. He says this is forcing him and his neighbors to start a neighborhood watch.

"This sort of crime approach will not end well," he said. "No one deserves to be living in fear of, you know? 'I got to lock my doors all the time. I got to turn on my alarm. I'm worried about my children going outside.' It's not fair to anyone and we need to better than that."

