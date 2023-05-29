Incarcerated man dies in Louisville Metro Corrections custody, authorities say

“This loss of life is something that we never want to see happen," Chief Jeffery Collins said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after an incident at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) on Sunday evening.

Fourteen people have died in custody since 2021.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers at Metro Corrections received an alert that an incarcerated person was in distress, according to an LMDC press release.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man. Officials believe he took his own life.

Officers and medical stuff began life-saving measures. Louisville Metro EMS arrives and continued care.

When EMS wasn't able to revive him, he was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m.

Chief Jerry Collins activated the Metro Corrections Peer Support Team and ensured that mental health services were made available for incarcerated individuals who may have been impacted by this death.

An internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit has been initiated by Collins, and the Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.

“This loss of life is something that we never want to see happen," Collins said. "We're going to keep working every day to bring awareness to the mental health needs of the incarcerated population."

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is currently attempting to notify next of kin as of 8 a.m. on Monday.

This is the second reported death at the facility this year.

