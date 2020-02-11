Louisville Zoo kicks off Wild Winter Days food drive to help struggling families

The most needed items include canned foods like meat, fruit, beans or peanut butter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is doing their part to help struggling families this season with their Wild Winter Days food drive.

The drive, in a partnership with Kroger and Dare to Care, will directly help the food bank in Louisville.

Guests who bring at least one canned food item will receive a special code voucher for $2 off for a future visit that is valid from March 21, 2021 to October 31, 2021.

“With this pandemic, the need for those in our community is even greater, so we’re grateful to be able to help out,” Kyle Shepherd, a Zoo spokeswoman said.

Most needed items include canned items including meat, fruit, beans or peanut butter.

The Louisville Zoo said to date, it has collected nearly 25,000 pounds of food – the weight of two African elephants like Mikki.

Wild Winter Days will last until the end of February.

