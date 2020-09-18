Louisville American Heart Association hosting food drive with annual Heart Walk

While still hosting their annual Heart Walk, albeit virtually, the organization is holding a fruit and vegetable drive at a number of local areas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville American Heart Association is holding their annual Kentuckiana Heart Walk Saturday. With the charity event going virtual, the organization is looking for other ways to be involved in the community.

In lieu of the traditional gathering at the Waterfront, the American Heart Association is encouraging participants to step up and support the health of the community by volunteering to distribute food to people in need.

On Sept. 19, Kentuckiana Heart Walk sponsors, registered participants and volunteers will work to distribute fresh fruit and vegetables in Kentuckiana's most disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The goal is to provide food to 2,020 people in need through the effort.

“2020 has been a difficult year in our community and in our country. But if nothing else, it has brought attention to some of the issues that most concern the American Heart Association: health inequity and food access," said Rick Zamora, vice president of new business development with HJI Supply Chain Solutions, and 2020 Kentuckiana Heart Walk Chair. "We're determined to make this year’s Heart Walk the most impactful yet! We're turning 2020 into something good and uniting our community around these important issues.”

Participants are also encouraged to post pictures of themselves walking two miles to the event’s Facebook page with #HeartWalkLou.

The virtual Kentuckiana Heart Walk will take place on Saturday, September 19 from 9:30 a.m. to Noon. To donate, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.